Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Hooker Furniture Co. (HOFT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Hooker Furniture by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hooker Furniture by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hooker Furniture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Hooker Furniture stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $561.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.35. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $52.75.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $142.89 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.90%.

Several research firms have commented on HOFT. BidaskClub upgraded Hooker Furniture from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Hooker Furniture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th.

In other news, insider Michael W. Delgatti sold 7,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $374,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,149. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anne Jacobsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $47,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,886.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $604,697. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household furniture products in the United States. It operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.