Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78,257 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOL shares. ValuEngine cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.02 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

Shares of GOL stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $971.60 million, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.54, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers cargoes, and mailbags in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers logistics services. In addition, the company offers Smiles loyalty programs with approximately 13.7 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.