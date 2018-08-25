Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $404,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 78.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,270.4% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

