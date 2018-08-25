Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.08% of East West Bancorp worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 47,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 41,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $82.00 target price on East West Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.77.

In related news, insider Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $348,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $25,048.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,375.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,229,481 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

EWBC stock opened at $63.70 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $389.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.59%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

