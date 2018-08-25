Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $5.50 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.10% of Allison Transmission worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000.

NYSE ALSN opened at $49.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.30. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.33 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 86.52% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 5,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $242,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,554,606.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,940 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $242,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $718,520. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

