Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (PZC) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.10

News coverage about Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 44.4276946019819 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE PZC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. 39,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,014. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

