Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Sells 4,376 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.2% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 48,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $317.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $500,070.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 483,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,289,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

