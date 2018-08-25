Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 49.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.

NYSE PDM traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 644,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $129.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

