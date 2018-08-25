Photronics (PLAB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

PLAB has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Photronics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Photronics alerts:

PLAB stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Photronics has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $625.91 million, a PE ratio of 55.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Photronics had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $136.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Photronics will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $43,924.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,879 shares in the company, valued at $714,150.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,210 shares of company stock worth $169,911 over the last ninety days. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Photronics by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Photronics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,925,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after buying an additional 393,789 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Photronics by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 395,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 87,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Photronics by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.