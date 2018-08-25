Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Holdings Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,861,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,733 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.4% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $392,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $79.69 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The firm has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.67% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup set a $90.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.36.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

