Pfizer (PFE) PT Set at $45.00 by Morgan Stanley

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) received a $45.00 price objective from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.53.

PFE stock opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $250.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $418,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $190,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 785,453 shares of company stock valued at $29,937,357 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 185,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,999,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,070,000 after buying an additional 55,921 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 157,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,376,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,932,000 after buying an additional 522,320 shares in the last quarter. 69.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

