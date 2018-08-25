Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Position Raised by Private Vista LLC

Private Vista LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 137.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77. The company has a market cap of $250.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.32%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morningstar set a $43.50 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.53.

In related news, VP Loretta V. Cangialosi sold 26,814 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,076,850.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 486,753 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $18,185,092.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,803,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 785,453 shares of company stock worth $29,937,357 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

