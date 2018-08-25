Peugeot (UG) Given a €20.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research note published on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($28.41) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.27) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €23.29 ($26.46).

Shares of EPA UG opened at €19.15 ($21.76) on Friday. Peugeot has a 1-year low of €16.45 ($18.69) and a 1-year high of €21.01 ($23.88).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

