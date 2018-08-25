Persimmon (PSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,295 ($29.34) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,775 ($35.47) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($37.71) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,760 ($35.28) price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,860 ($36.56) to GBX 2,575 ($32.92) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Persimmon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,734.71 ($34.96).

PSN stock opened at GBX 2,454 ($31.37) on Tuesday. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 2,046 ($26.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,901 ($37.08).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; builds executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and operates off-site manufacturing plant. It also provides homes to housing associations under the Westbury Partnerships brand.

