Perrigo (PRGO) PT Lowered to $77.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $90.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Perrigo from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Perrigo from $89.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.65.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Perrigo had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 15.42%.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.43 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in Perrigo by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,041,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,120,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,831,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,897,000 after buying an additional 148,761 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,251,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,659,000 after buying an additional 147,284 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 1,200.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,170,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,954,000 after buying an additional 4,772,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,274,000 after buying an additional 340,779 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

