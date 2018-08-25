PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Shares Bought by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $125,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $112.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $122.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $16.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

