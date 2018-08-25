PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Position Reduced by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,244 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $55,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,507,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,029,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on PepsiCo to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.67.

PEP opened at $112.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $122.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.