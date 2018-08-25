People s United Financial Inc. Takes $390,000 Position in Quality Care Properties Inc (QCP)

People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Quality Care Properties Inc (NYSE:QCP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quality Care Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quality Care Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Quality Care Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quality Care Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Quality Care Properties by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCP opened at $20.74 on Friday. Quality Care Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Quality Care Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

About Quality Care Properties

Quality Care Properties, Inc is one of the nation's largest actively managed real estate companies focused on post-acute/skilled nursing and memory care/assisted living properties. QCP's properties are located in 29 states and include 257 post-acute/skilled nursing properties, 61 memory care/assisted living properties, a surgical hospital and a medical office building.

