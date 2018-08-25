People s United Financial Inc. Has $432,000 Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 118.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 8,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $366,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $639,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACHC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

ACHC opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $49.05.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $765.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.93 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

