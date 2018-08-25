People s United Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 7,129 Apergy Corp (APY)

People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Apergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Asset Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apergy in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apergy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apergy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apergy in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Apergy news, Director Kenneth M. Fisher acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $126,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Shares of NYSE:APY opened at $43.91 on Friday. Apergy Corp has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $305.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.70 million. sell-side analysts predict that Apergy Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Apergy Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

