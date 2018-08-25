People Corp (PEO) Director Scott Cameron Anderson Buys 10,000 Shares

People Corp (CVE:PEO) Director Scott Cameron Anderson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.95 per share, with a total value of C$79,500.00.

Scott Cameron Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 15th, Scott Cameron Anderson sold 5,200 shares of People stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total transaction of C$42,380.00.

PEO stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.10. 9,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,263. People Corp has a 52 week low of C$6.49 and a 52 week high of C$8.34.

People (CVE:PEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. People had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of C$33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.70 million.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$9.75 target price on shares of People and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About People

People Corporation provides group benefits, group retirement, and human resource services in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

