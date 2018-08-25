Peerplays Price Up 52.3% Over Last 7 Days (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 57.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Peerplays has a market cap of $14.77 million and $52,600.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded up 52.3% against the US dollar. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for about $3.29 or 0.00049174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RuDEX, Livecoin and BitShares Asset Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014941 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00264527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00149341 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00031960 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,550,453 coins and its circulating supply is 4,483,987 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, RuDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

