Peculium (PCL) Market Cap Reaches $2.58 Million

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Peculium token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. In the last week, Peculium has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Peculium has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $665,529.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Peculium Profile

Peculium’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 7,672,701,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,013,906,165 tokens. The official website for Peculium is peculium.io . Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Peculium is medium.com/@Peculium . The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Peculium

Peculium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peculium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peculium using one of the exchanges listed above.

