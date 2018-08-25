Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Invests $215,000 in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMP. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5,724.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,536,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,477 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $119,556,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 21.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,998,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,667,000 after purchasing an additional 875,208 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,648,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $854,724,000 after purchasing an additional 593,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $33,304,000. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMP stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.54. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $75.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business had revenue of $644.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.957 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

Several research firms have commented on MMP. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

