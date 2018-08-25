Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock (PGC) versus Credicorp (BAP) Critical Survey

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock (NYSE: BAP) and Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.4% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Credicorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Credicorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock and Credicorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock $173.35 million 3.68 $36.49 million $1.94 17.31 Credicorp $4.83 billion 3.68 $1.25 billion $15.74 14.14

Credicorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock. Credicorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credicorp has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock and Credicorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock 22.54% 10.15% 0.98% Credicorp 26.62% 19.58% 2.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock and Credicorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock 0 0 3 0 3.00 Credicorp 0 2 3 0 2.60

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock currently has a consensus target price of $38.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.40%. Credicorp has a consensus target price of $253.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.65%. Given Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock is more favorable than Credicorp.

Dividends

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Credicorp pays an annual dividend of $4.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Credicorp pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Credicorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Credicorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Credicorp beats Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential and commercial mortgage, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans, as well as construction loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; corporate trust services comprising services as trustee for pension and profit sharing plans; and other financial planning and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 20 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. Its private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners. It also issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pension funds. In addition, the company offers investment brokerage and management services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; and engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market. Further, it structures securitization processes for companies; and manages mutual funds. Credicorp Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

