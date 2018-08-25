PCM Inc (PCMI) Insider Simon M. Abuyounes Sells 19,699 Shares

PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) insider Simon M. Abuyounes sold 19,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $439,090.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,430.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCMI opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.83. PCM Inc has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $546.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.98 million. PCM had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 0.33%. sell-side analysts predict that PCM Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PCM by 919.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PCM in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of PCM by 49.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PCM in the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCM in the second quarter valued at about $417,000. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded PCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded PCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on PCM to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

PCM Company Profile

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

