PCM Inc (PCMI) Insider Simon M. Abuyounes Sells 19,699 Shares

PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) insider Simon M. Abuyounes sold 19,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $439,090.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,430.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCMI opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.83. PCM Inc has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01.
PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $546.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.98 million. PCM had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 0.33%. sell-side analysts predict that PCM Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded PCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded PCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on PCM to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.
PCM Company Profile
PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.
