PC Connection (CNXN) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.18

Press coverage about PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PC Connection earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.4539976529091 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have commented on CNXN. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price objective on PC Connection and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised PC Connection from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of CNXN stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,485. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $706.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.68 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. analysts expect that PC Connection will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $111,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

