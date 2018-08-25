Payfair (PFR) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,482.00

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Payfair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc and IDEX. Payfair has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $1,482.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Payfair has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00265309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00150283 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035178 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Payfair

Payfair launched on November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 88,999,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Payfair is payfair.io . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

