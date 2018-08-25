Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Insider Mike Hinson Sells 13,328 Shares

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) insider Mike Hinson sold 13,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $383,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,518,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mike Hinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

On Friday, August 10th, Mike Hinson sold 250,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00.

PE traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,166,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,350. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Parsley Energy Inc has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of -0.48.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $467.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.02 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.89%. equities analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. National Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PE. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 218.4% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 38,845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,645 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Parsley Energy during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Parsley Energy during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Parsley Energy during the first quarter valued at $638,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.