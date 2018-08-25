Parkside Investments LLC Trims Holdings in WPX Energy Inc (WPX)

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in WPX Energy during the first quarter valued at $171,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WPX Energy during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in WPX Energy during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 132.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WPX Energy during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WPX opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 2.30. WPX Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPX has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities set a $26.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on WPX Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

