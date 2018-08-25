Papp L Roy & Associates Invests $208,000 in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP)

Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 134.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after buying an additional 777,915 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth $17,157,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 118,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth $1,323,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 82,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 14,985 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $42.05 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $45.45.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

