“Pacific City Financial Corporation” (PCB) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

“Pacific City Financial Corporation” (NYSE:PCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of “Pacific City Financial Corporation” stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.75. 24,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,786. “Pacific City Financial Corporation” has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $20.77.

“Pacific City Financial Corporation” (NYSE:PCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter.

In other “Pacific City Financial Corporation” news, CEO Henry Kim bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

