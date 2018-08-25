Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OVID. ValuEngine lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on Ovid Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.08.

NASDAQ OVID opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.05.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.07. analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Williams bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $32,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,169,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 295,247 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 53,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares during the last quarter. 28.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

