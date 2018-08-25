Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.16. 652,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,476. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Osisko gold royalties has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Osisko gold royalties’s quarterly revenue was up 640.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 348,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 4.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 160,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 53.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

