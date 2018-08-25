OSI Systems (OSIS) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $77.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OSIS. BidaskClub lowered OSI Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Sidoti restated a neutral rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $81.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OSI Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.88.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $96.64. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $1,071,624.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $771,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $2,063,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 201,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,173,000 after purchasing an additional 57,423 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 106,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the period.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

