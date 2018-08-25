Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Receives $91.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.07.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $3,393,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 179,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,503,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wilson R. Jones sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $3,384,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,681.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,348,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,324,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.89. The stock had a trading volume of 429,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $66.77 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

