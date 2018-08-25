Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ORMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $610,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) will post $610,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $620,000.00. Oramed Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 million to $2.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.92 million per share, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $6.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.20% and a negative net margin of 204.00%. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million.

ORMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORMP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.68. 31,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,485. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $80.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.39.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

