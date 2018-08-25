OptiToken Market Cap Hits $4.54 Million (OPTI)

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, OptiToken has traded up 365.2% against the dollar. One OptiToken token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00003025 BTC on exchanges. OptiToken has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $13,767.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OptiToken alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014953 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00257506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00149383 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034977 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010642 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OptiToken Token Profile

OptiToken’s total supply is 99,908,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,297,237 tokens. OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OptiToken is optitoken.io . The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OptiToken

OptiToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptiToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptiToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptiToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptiToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptiToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.