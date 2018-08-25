Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Medtronic (MDT)

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $104.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MDT. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Medtronic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.92.

NYSE MDT opened at $95.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $76.41 and a 52 week high of $96.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.88 per share, for a total transaction of $249,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,954 shares of company stock worth $15,675,013. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $161,072,000 after acquiring an additional 91,269 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Medtronic by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after buying an additional 37,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 78,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

