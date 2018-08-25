OneSavings Bank (OSB) Announces Earnings Results

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 27.30 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 27.60 ($0.35) by GBX (0.30) ($0.00), Bloomberg Earnings reports. OneSavings Bank had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 50.47%.

Shares of LON OSB opened at GBX 425 ($5.43) on Friday. OneSavings Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 361.70 ($4.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 477.97 ($6.11).

Get OneSavings Bank alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.99%.

OSB has been the topic of several research reports. Numis Securities raised OneSavings Bank to an “add” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 398 ($5.09) to GBX 470 ($6.01) in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.65) target price (up from GBX 495 ($6.33)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.39) target price on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OneSavings Bank from GBX 470 ($6.01) to GBX 500 ($6.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 489.10 ($6.25).

OneSavings Bank Company Profile

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for OneSavings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSavings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.