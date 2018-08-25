OneSavings Bank (OSB) Announces Earnings Results

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 27.30 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 27.60 ($0.35) by GBX (0.30) ($0.00), Bloomberg Earnings reports. OneSavings Bank had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 50.47%.
Shares of LON OSB opened at GBX 425 ($5.43) on Friday. OneSavings Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 361.70 ($4.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 477.97 ($6.11).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.99%.
OneSavings Bank Company Profile
OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.
