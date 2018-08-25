ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) will report sales of $250.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ONE Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $253.40 million. ONE Gas reported sales of $247.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ONE Gas.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $292.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

OGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$75.39” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of OGS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,260. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $80.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 62.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 14,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ONE Gas (OGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.