OncoCyte Corp (OCX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,620 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 641,801 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,657 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoCyte stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.66% of OncoCyte worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OCX shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $2.45 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02).

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

