Oncobiologics Inc (ONS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oncobiologics Inc (NASDAQ:ONS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Zacks has also given Oncobiologics an industry rank of 90 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oncobiologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.
Oncobiologics Company Profile
Oncobiologics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing complex biosimilar therapeutics in immunology and oncology disease areas. Its advanced product candidate is ONS-3010, an adalimumab biosimilar that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial, which targets the tumor necrosis factor alpha.
See Also: Trading Penny Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncobiologics (ONS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Oncobiologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncobiologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.