Oncobiologics Inc (ONS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oncobiologics Inc (NASDAQ:ONS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Oncobiologics an industry rank of 90 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oncobiologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ ONS opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Oncobiologics has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Oncobiologics Company Profile

Oncobiologics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing complex biosimilar therapeutics in immunology and oncology disease areas. Its advanced product candidate is ONS-3010, an adalimumab biosimilar that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial, which targets the tumor necrosis factor alpha.

