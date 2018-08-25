Omni (OMNI) Trading 4% Lower This Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Omni has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and $10,733.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.78 or 0.00115983 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, Poloniex, Cryptohub and Bittrex. During the last week, Omni has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00861219 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002930 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011711 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012468 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 617,696 coins and its circulating supply is 561,380 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, C-CEX, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

