OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $4.69 Million Stake in YY Inc (YY)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 462.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in YY were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YY. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in YY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in YY by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 204,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,554,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in YY by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in YY by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in YY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Get YY alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of YY from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of YY from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.90.

YY opened at $77.05 on Friday. YY Inc has a 1-year low of $68.44 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.76 million. YY had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that YY Inc will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YY Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.