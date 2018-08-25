OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys New Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 189,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,185,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 6,618.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 794.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 19,475.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.58 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

JNPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,531 shares in the company, valued at $155,974.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $139,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.