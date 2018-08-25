OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 392,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 21,609 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 191,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

OGE stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.66.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 3,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $137,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerry A. Peace sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $92,252.23. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

