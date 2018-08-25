Oclaro (OCLR) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OCLR. ValuEngine raised shares of Oclaro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oclaro in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oclaro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Oclaro from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.44.

NASDAQ OCLR opened at $9.41 on Friday. Oclaro has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Oclaro had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $120.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.22 million. research analysts anticipate that Oclaro will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Paul sold 5,000 shares of Oclaro stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $45,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oclaro by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,367,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,144,000 after purchasing an additional 102,324 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Oclaro by 19.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares during the last quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oclaro by 10.7% during the second quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 34,095 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oclaro by 34.7% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after purchasing an additional 582,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Oclaro during the second quarter valued at $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

About Oclaro

Oclaro, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets optical components, modules, and subsystems for the long-haul, metro, and data center markets worldwide. The company's products generate, detect, combine, and separate light signals in optical communications networks. It offers client side transceivers, including pluggable transceivers; line side transceivers; tunable laser transmitters, such as discrete lasers and co-packaged laser modulators; lithium niobate modulators to manipulate the phase or the amplitude of an optical signal; transponder modules for transmitter and receiver functions; and discrete lasers and receivers for metro and long-haul applications.

