Oceaneering International (OII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $443,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 18,395 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,296,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5,056.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 37,819 shares during the period.

NYSE:OII opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.14 and a beta of 1.35. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $27.69.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.96 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.