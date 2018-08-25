Obsidian Energy (OBE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Obsidian Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.6593579488944 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OBE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.48.

Shares of Obsidian Energy stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. 1,092,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 4.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Obsidian Energy has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.44.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $86.02 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 59.90% and a negative return on equity of 11.33%. research analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Cardium development area that covers an area of approximately 450 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River development area covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking development area that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in Eastern Alberta.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.